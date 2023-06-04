Paris (Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain, the French first-division champions, said that Lionel Messi will leave at the end of the season, after two years with the team.

Paris Saint-Germain will host its rival Clermont at the end of the league later in the day.

“After two seasons in the French capital, Lionel Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain ends with the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season,” the club added in a statement.

Speculation about Messi’s future at the French club has increased in recent weeks, and a source close to the Argentine captain told Reuters that he had received an offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, starting next season.

And the Spanish newspaper Sport indicated that Al Hilal wants to announce the contract with Messi next Tuesday.

Al-Hilal offered about 400 million euros per season to include the Argentine player, who has held the position of Saudi tourism ambassador since last year.

Media reports also linked Messi’s return to Barcelona, ​​in addition to his possible transfer to Inter Miami.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, said in the club’s statement: “I would like to thank Lionel Messi for his two seasons in Paris. It was great to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or in the blue and red at the Parc des Princes, win back-to-back league titles and inspire the youngsters at our club.

What he gave to Paris Saint-Germain and the French League cannot be underestimated, and we wish Lionel and his family success in the future.

Messi scored 21 goals and assisted 20 goals with Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions this season, but he did not leave an impressive mark in his two seasons in the team, and he could not lead him to cross the round of sixteen in the Champions League.