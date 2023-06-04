The Civil Guard is looking for the ex-partner of the woman murdered this Saturday in the vicinity of the O Muíño campsite, located in the Pontevedra town of Oia. It is about an agent of the Armed Institute who had a restraining order of 300 meters from the victim and also the prohibition to communicate with her.

According to sources of the investigation, the woman was a cleaning worker at the campsite and was shot several times when she was leaving work after finishing her workday. The events occurred early in the afternoon in the vicinity of this tourist site, located in the parish of Mougás, at the foot of the road between Baiona and A Guarda.

The troops of the 112 emergency number learned of an altercation at this point around 4:10 p.m. At that time, the plant mobilized so many agents of the Civil Guard and the Autonomous Police to the place. This would be the second macho crime that occurred in Galicia this 2023 after the murder of a woman in Baiona in February, for which her ex-partner was ALREADY arrested.

The acting mayor of Oia, Cristina Correa, who was traveling to the scene of the events, stated that, according to what the person in charge of the campsite had transferred to her, the victim was a native of Lugo and had lived in the municipality of Pontevedra for a short time “welcome » by a neighbor.

three days of mourning



According to the first mayor, the Oia City Council will decree three days of official mourning for this “tragic event.” In addition, a minute of silence will be called at 12:00 p.m. this Sunday in front of the camping facilities.

On the other hand, the municipal council has canceled or postponed the activities organized for this Sunday. Likewise, before the start of the Baixo Miño Cycling Tour, a minute of silence will be observed, as before the celebration of the Torroña gig.