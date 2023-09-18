













Sailor Moon and The Mandalorian make an epic crossover, an epic cosplay









The person who had such an idea was Sidney (@callhersensei), who took up Din ‘Mando’ Djarinn’s Mandalorian armor with the color pattern and even the pigtails of Serena or Usagi Tsukino when she is transformed into Sailor Moon. The result is quite unique.

This is what you can see in the images that appear in this note, which come from the account in instagram from Sidney, like the TikTok video he recorded.

We recommend: Sailor Moon will make you believe in love with the wedding video between Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask.

She attended Dragon Con 2023, which took place between August 31 and September 4 this year, with her crossover cosplay sailor Moon and The Mandalorian.

Apart from the color pattern, this interpretation has certain elements associated with the character created by Naoko Takeuchi.

Fountain: Instagram.

This is how the hair decorations appear (helmet in this case), the bow in the middle of the chest and a blue skirt as in sailor Moon.

Sidney still carries a Grogu doll with him. The Mandalorianonly she has a hat that is similar to the head and ears of Luna, Serena’s faithful companion in the manga and anime.

As expected, this cosplay of this unusual crossover attracted a lot of attention at the convention mentioned before.

The release of the film is currently pending. Sailor Moon Cosmos in the West, which marks the end of the new anime based on Takeuchi’s manga.

In relation to The Mandalorian Its third season is concluded. There are rumors suggesting that its fourth season will actually be a movie.

Fountain: Instagram.

However, official confirmation from Lucasfilm or Disney is missing. After the last episode you can follow any route with the series.

Apart from sailor Moon and The Mandalorian we have more cosplay information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 19 times, 1 visits today)