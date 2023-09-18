The competition was renewed between ten contestants on the second day of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition in the seventh session, whose activities are being held in the Culture and Science Symposium Hall, in the presence of Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and members. The organizing committee, a number of officials, parents of the contestants, and attendees following the activities of the Qur’anic competition.

Somaya Abdullah Abdeen from Mauritania competed before the competition’s jury in the morning and competed in memorizing the narration of Qalun, while competing in memorizing the narration of Hafs were Rahima Hassan Jaafar from the Philippines, Namu Bello Jallo from Guinea-Bissau, Ola Bassam Murad from Syria, and Aziza Bah. From the Ivory Coast, Sundus Saeed Muhammad Sidawi from Jordan, Nabila Nanso Buga from Uganda, Nayi She Win from Myanmar, Amina Hassan Muhammad from Ethiopia, and Oyeniza Latifa from Rwanda also competed in the evening session in memorizing the Hafs narration.

The contestants expressed their happiness at being in this distinguished international competition with all its content, and thanked those responsible for it.

The guardian of the Egyptian contestant, Mona Ahmed Mohesen, the imam and preacher of the Sayyida Zeinab Mosque in Cairo, said that he had always been happy with his daughter’s presence in the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition, which sits on the throne of international Qur’anic competitions in all its services.

Contestant Sumaya Abdullah Abdeen, representative of Mauritania, a student in the final year of secondary education, said that she began memorizing the Holy Qur’an at the age of four at the hands of her mother, a memorizer and teacher of the Holy Qur’an, and completed memorizing it at the age of fourteen in her first year, then devoted herself to memorizing it again at the age of seventeen. .

Sumaya participated in many local competitions in which she won first place, and her last participation was in the President of the Republic competition in 2021, in which she won third place. This is her first international competition.

The representative of the Philippines, the contestant, Rahima Hassan Jaafar, a second-year student at the College of Da’wah, said: “I started memorizing the Holy Qur’an at the age of fourteen, and finished it at seventeen. My father and mother encouraged me to memorize the Holy Qur’an, and my father was not a memorizer at the time, but he started memorizing it with me when I started like that, and he completed his memorization a year after I had completed it, so I was competing with my father in memorizing it. I have five brothers, all of whom memorize the Holy Qur’an, and this is the first international competition in which I participate. I used to memorize a page every day, and when I finished it, I started dividing it, and each time I added a part until I reached the end of every three days. Praise be to God, no matter what difficulties I faced, I do not consider them difficult, because whenever I repeated a verse, I enjoyed it and was happy. In the century, I found my wish, so I dedicated my whole life to him, so God made my entire life blessed. May God reward you well and raise your status in this world and the hereafter, and put it in the balance of your good deeds on the Day of Resurrection.

As for the contestant, Numou Bello Jallow, representing Guinea-Bissau, she is a student in the third year of secondary education. Her mother encouraged her to memorize the Holy Qur’an, and she has an older sister who has also memorized it. She participated in the Mohammed VI Foundation Competition for African Scholars in Tanzania in 2020.

Regarding her memorization of the Holy Qur’an, she said: I did not memorize the Qur’an in my country. Rather, I went with a group of girls who succeeded in a test prepared by a Saudi charitable organization that covers the expenses of successful women to travel outside the country to memorize the Holy Qur’an. I was among the ten winners, and I left my family and went to Guinea Conakry at the age of ten to memorize it. The Qur’an, and I completed it in four years.