Sailor Jupiter is very popular in the Sailor Moon manga and anime, so we share a good cosplay based on her

Inside the series sailor Moon there are several sailor scouts who won the hearts of fans. Among them stands out in particular Sailor Jupiterthe alternate identity of Makoto (Lita in Latin America) Kino.

She is one of the strongest warriors to appear in the series. She, in addition to standing out for her natural strength, does so for being taller than the others and also for her good feelings. She was a great help to serene and their friends.

Sailor Jupiter is a brave and strong character

As its name says, it is associated with the planet Jupiter of the solar system and the colors green, white and pink prevail in its suit. Litalike her other companions, is the reincarnation of the sailor scouts of Silver Millennium.

When she came back to life on Earth she was an ordinary girl. She only went until Moon he realized that it was one of the legendary warriors who gave him a feather that allows him to become.

As well as the god on which it is based, Jupiter (Zeus in Greek mythology), is associated with lightning and lightning. That is why her powers are of the electric type, which together with her strength make her a fearsome combatant on the battlefield.

But in addition to her power, she stands out for the strength of her feelings, as well as her bravery. Sailor Jupiter It is capable of overpowering almost all enemies except the extremely powerful ones.

This cosplay sticks to the image of this Sailor Scout

In the anime she is a very funny character and has very good chemistry, getting along very well with the others. sailor scouts. It’s part of what makes it special Lita And it’s no wonder he has so many followers.

She has inspired many to create fan artsAnd of course, cosplay. Like the one we bring you now, a contribution from the cosplayer live (@violentanna); It recreates very well the appearance of this character.

He wears the typical uniform sailor scout, but in green with a couple of pink bows. Also a pair of white and green gloves, as well as short heels.

It’s a good cosplay from Sailor Jupiter that takes into account the characteristic details of this sailor scout. If you want to see more interpretations of this cosplayer It does not hurt to pay a visit to your account at Instagram.

