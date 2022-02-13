Beating the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James became this Saturday the NBA player who has scored the most points combining the regular phase and the playoffs.

‘King James’, however, is still below Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone in the total points of the regular phase, which is the ranking with which the NBA determines the highest scorer in history.

In the accumulated regular phase and playoffs, LeBron passed Abdul-Jabbar during Saturday’s game between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, in which he needed to record at least 19 points to reach that lead.

statistics don’t lie

The Los Angeles forward tied the 44,149 points that Abdul Jabbar accumulated between the regular phase and the playoffs with a three-pointer with 1:24 to go before the break and surpassed him with another three-pointer at 7:08 to go in the third quarter.



The official ranking of top scorer is still led by Abdul Jabbar (38,387 points in 1,560 games), followed by the also retired Karl Malone (36,928 points in 1,476 games and LeBron James (36,520 in 1,340 games).

At 37 years old, ‘King James’ is in one of the best moments of his 19-year career, averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 36.7 minutes per game.

Before the clash against the Warriors, LeBron chained 21 games in a row scoring at least 25 points, matching the best such streak of his career.

