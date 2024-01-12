Sailing | The Italian boat received massive time penalties in the round-the-world race – the skipper left his job

The third leg of the Ocean Globe Race starts on Sunday from Auckland towards Punta del Este. Finnish boats leave from good stations.

The two of you after the leg, the Italian boat that led the Ocean Globe Race round-the-world sailing Translated 9 received a massive 172 hour time fines for violating the rules.

The boat's team had repaired sails in the staging port in Auckland, when broken sails have to be repaired at sea.

The unauthorized repair of the sails led to a 72-hour, or three-day, time penalty on the third leg starting on Sunday from Punta del Este to Uruguay, where the boats are expected in the second week of February.

In addition, the boat received a one-hundred-hour suspended time penalty for the false certificate. In practice, it means that the next fault causes the boat to be disqualified from the competition.

Fines as a result the Italian skipper of the boat Vittorio Malingri left its place.

The Italians' violation of the rules can improve the position of the Finnish boats on the results list.

Finnish boats Jussi Paavosepän skipper Spirit of Helsinki Sayula leads his size class. Tapio Lehtinen Galiana WithSecure is second in its Adventure class.

“However, we want to show what we are capable of on the water. Violations of the rules and the time penalties received by race partners are of course not desirable or desirable from anyone's point of view,” says Lehtinen in the press release.

In the overall competition according to handicaps (IRC). Spirit of Helsinki is in third place after two legs and Galiana WithSecure in the sixth.

“Success in the overall competition requires us to have a share profit. That's what we're going to get. We want to repeat what we have already achieved in the opening leg line honors -victory, i.e. to sail to the finish line as the first of the entire squadron,” says Paavoseppä.

The SpongeBob SquarePants the boat leaves on the third leg with the agreed renewed team. No less than seven new members will join.

On the third leg, the boats pass Cape Horn, the legendary tip of South America. Lehtinen passes it on a sailboat already for the third time: in 1981 at Skopbank of Finland In the Whitbread race and the 2018-2019 Golden Globe Race in solo sailing.

Spirit of Helsinki -on a boat, Cape Horn circumnavigators have already been experienced by Britons Ian Herbert-Jones and as a new member of the team, a person from Turku who will board the boat Ville Valtonen.

Lehtinen's Galiana team continues unchanged.

The third leg measures almost 5,000 nautical miles, 9,200 kilometers.