tinyBuildthe publisher of Hello Neighbor and Punch Club among others, urged its shareholders to approve the emergency fundraising established on December 22, 2023. In the event that it was not approved or did not raise the required amount, tinyBuild would be forced to declare bankruptcy.

How much does he have to get to stay alive? 14 million dollars. The reason is simple to explain: the last few years have been very bad for the company, with many key titles recording disappointing performances, in particular Hello Neighbor 2.