tinyBuildthe publisher of Hello Neighbor and Punch Club among others, urged its shareholders to approve the emergency fundraising established on December 22, 2023. In the event that it was not approved or did not raise the required amount, tinyBuild would be forced to declare bankruptcy.
How much does he have to get to stay alive? 14 million dollars. The reason is simple to explain: the last few years have been very bad for the company, with many key titles recording disappointing performances, in particular Hello Neighbor 2.
Risk of failure
In short, Atari's announced investments in tinyBuild are not enough to save the situation, which is evident precarious.
Last July, tinyBuild announced it would abandon third-party game publishing, after years in which it seemed to be in good health, amid acquisitions of other publishers and major intellectual properties, such as those of Bossa Studios. Unfortunately, some subpar launches have created real chasms in the company's accounts, which now has to try to take action if it doesn't want to collapse definitively, taking with it many talented development studios.
