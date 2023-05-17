It is an initiative promoted by the AIL of Brescia and will continue from May to September

Lucia Stay

Kicks off this weekend, May 20-21, sAIL Camp 2023the important initiative of theAIL of Brescia for onco-haematological patients. The Italian Association against Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, in fact, promotes the psychological rehabilitation through sailing therapy addressing those who have been diagnosed with blood cancer, to help them feel better in their daily lives and to enter into a relationship with themselves and with their own experiences.

AIL’s support for haematological cancer patients — As the doctor explains Alessia Rosito, psychologist of the AIL of Bresciathe aim of this initiative is to “offer a welcoming and protected place which, away from the frenetic pace of ordinary life, can be a chance to start getting back to normal again at your own pace and in your own way”.

Joseph Navoni, President of AIL Brescia, presenting the sAIL Camp 2023 initiative, explains: "It is an extraordinary synthesis between uncontaminated nature, thanks at the Alto Garda Park, and psycho-oncological rehabilitation. These two elements give the sick new energy and new motivation. The sport of sailing combined with trekking they provide extraordinary emotions and sensations. An in-depth study of a nutritional nature also helps ensure that Patients return from the Camp profoundly changed. Sailing, nature and the fundamental support of our psychologists and our nutritionists are all essential elements to take care of our patients".

Sail Camp 2023: what it is and how to participate — In practice, the sAIL Camp 2023 project consists in allowing haematological patients from all over Italy to live two days in contact with nature carrying out sports activities and workshops. They will be able to take part in sailing trips to metaphorically take the helm of one’s life and they will face a walking route to get back on the road by choosing your own pace. The project is built in residential mode and consists of four weekends in Campione del Gardain the province of Brescia. All you need to participate is 30 euroswhile accommodation, full board and travel expenses are borne by AIL.

Sail Camp 2023: the calendar — The four weekends in which it is possible to participate in this initiative in Campione del Garda are:

May 20-21

July 8-9

July 29-30

September 23-24

To participate, just contact AIL Brescia via the e-mail address [email protected] or contact AIL local section closest in any region of Italy you are.

During sAIL Camp 2023, activities will also be carried out aimed at deepening issues related to food education. In fact, as explained by i nutritionists Elisa Navoni and Davide Gandaglia "A boat trip is a moment in which sick people have the opportunity to switch off their minds, relax, try a new experience and be in the open air. By carrying out this project, we have understood how important it is to take care of the health of patients at 360 degrees, also starting from small daily habits at the table. Today, an ever-current theme is that linked to the world of diets, which is increasingly complex and very often contradictory. In this context of attention to the lifestyle as a whole have therefore also been inserted meetings with Nutritionist Biologists aimed at clarifying certain concepts of nutrition education to patients, with the aim of providing the tools and adequate knowledge for cultivate one's health starting from nutrition".

Because vela-therapy helps haematological patients — For those who have doubts about participating or not in this initiative, the touching can be helpful testimony of a participant in last year's edition of sAIL Camp, who said: "Going on a sailing boat was like challenging the wind and feeling free and at peace. The beauty of the lake, the mountains, the depth of the sky, breakfast in company outdoors with the sun warming you heart, laughter, light-heartedness, walks in the middle of nature… All this made me realize that even those who are experiencing moments of darkness can have the opportunity to experience a piece of happiness. I saw in the group the desire that this experience could at least partially alleviate the suffering of the mind and heart in people who suddenly had to deal with an unexpected illness that turned their lives upside down, bringing with it, at the end of three days spent together, the awareness that the important thing is to understand and make people feel that even in pain one is not alone".

What AIL does — We recall that AIL, for more than fifty years, it helps hematology patients cope with their disease and at the same time supports scientific research on blood cancers. It currently has 83 provincial sections and carries out activities in favor of the sick in collaboration with public, university and hospital structures, with the help of over 15,000 volunteers. In particular, AIL finances research on leukemia, lymphoma, myelosis and other blood diseases, organizes home care services for adults and children, supports social welfare services, collaborates in supporting the expenses to ensure the functioning of 111 hematology centers and stem cell transplant, supports patients in medical mobility, builds lodging houses, also supports schools and hospital playrooms for children and teenagers, also contributes to the training and updating of doctors, biologists, nurses and laboratory technicians, promotes patient-doctor seminars, organizes the consultancy service “AIL social office” and offers patients and their families listening and support services.