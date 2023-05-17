Public finances are plagued by “a burden from the past that continues to haunt the cabinet”. In its annual audit of the accountability of government expenditure, the Court of Audit draws a parallel with Louis Couperus’ novel Of old people, the things that pass away. It may not be, as in the book, a terrible family secret or a murder, but it is a persistent lack of good financial management in almost all ministries. Now for the fourth year in a row. According to the Court of Auditors, these are now “old things that do not just pass away”.

And that is bad, the Court of Audit writes in the Wednesday State of government accountability 2022, the annual survey of the expenditure and income of the twelve ministries. Proper handling of public money is “the basis for citizens’ confidence in their political administration”.

Some numbers don’t paint a pretty picture. Of 6.5 billion euros in expenditure in 2022, ministries have not been able to prove that it was done according to the rules. In addition, another 5.6 billion euros in corona-related advances for test locations, for example, of which it is unknown whether it was correctly transferred. Financial management is not in order at ten of the twelve ministries. Three years after the start of the corona crisis, the Ministry of Health is still the biggest problem case.

Two worlds

When the Accountability Documents were presented to the House of Representatives on Wednesday morning, it seemed as if Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag (D66) and Ewout Irrgang, acting president of the Court of Audit, live in different realities.

In her short speech, Kaag emphasized that 2022 had also been an exceptional crisis year that, especially due to the war in Ukraine and the major consequences for inflation and the economy, will “reverberate for a long time”. She quoted the Surinamese poet Shrinivási to compare the precarious financial-economic situation of the Netherlands to ‘a bubble’ that ‘can suddenly burst’.

Given the circumstances, Kaag thought it was a good thing that the government had succeeded in demonstrating that more expenditure than last year had been made lawfully. She acknowledged that the financial management at too many ministries is not yet in order, but swore that “very hard work is being done on it”.

Kaag dismissed the Court of Audit’s criticism that the Netherlands is not financially prepared for the next crisis. She pointed out that last year the cabinet took measures under great pressure to reduce citizens’ energy bills.

President of the Audit Chamber Irrgang had little understanding for the mitigating circumstances put forward by Kaag. After the crisis years surrounding corona, Irrgang had actually expected that the government had taken greater steps forward in accounting for expenditure. But he noted that “the ice is too thin” in many ministries. And predicted: “If we get into a crisis again, we will fall right back out.”

Irrgang emphasized that the budgets of the various departments still contain significantly more shortcomings than before the pandemic. “The danger is that something like this will become normal, but it is not normal.”

VWS lags behind

The situation at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) is particularly striking. For the third year in a row, the Court of Audit has found serious shortcomings there, the number of which is not declining. For example, VWS provided information to the Court of Audit too late and it is not clear whether the money has been spent well over 2022 of more than 5 billion in advances paid.

In the past two years, VWS was able to hide behind the impact of the corona crisis, but that time is over, according to the Court of Audit. “It is now May 2023,” Irrgang said. “The step towards structural improvement has simply not yet been taken at VWS.”

In its annual report, the Court of Audit draws a hard conclusion about VWS: the problem is not just sloppiness or ignorance, but also culture. VWS simply considers financial management “not important enough”. Another problem is the lack of financial specialists at the ministry. The Court of Audit believes that Kaag, as Minister of Finance, should do more to help solve the problems at VWS.

There are ministries that show that it is possible: for example, the finances of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) were completely in order last year, while SZW had to implement and account for complex corona support measures for companies in recent years.

Control difficult

The House will hold the traditional accountability debate in two weeks. Can parliament do more to guide the ministries? It is not made easy for the House of Representatives either, concludes the Court of Audit. Ministries are increasingly overhauling budgets in the meantime, which makes proper control more difficult.

Here’s the thing: normally the budget is adjusted twice a year, with the Spring and Autumn Memorandum. This can also be done in the meantime in an acute situation. Before the corona crisis, this only happened a few times a year. But dozens of times in the past two years: 66 times in 2021, 51 times last year. The ministries of Economic Affairs, Health and Education did this most often.

In the majority of cases, forty times last year, parliament was bypassed. This is officially only possible if the need is really high. In November, for example, suddenly 11.2 billion euros were used for the energy price ceiling, and 2.3 billion for filling the gas storage in Bergermeer. VVD MP Eelco Heinen announced on Wednesday that he will present a bill to ‘stop the writing of blank checks’.

Circumstances, such as the war in Ukraine, cannot bear all the blame here, says Court President Irrgang. “You can say that last year was also a crisis year, but forty crises are a lot.”