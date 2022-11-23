Dubai (Union)

Tomorrow, the Umm Suqeim Council in Jumeirah will host the Al-Nawakhatha Forum between the Board of Directors of the Dubai International Marine Club and the owners participating in the Dubai races for ships and various local sailing boats, within the framework of the club’s interest in meeting with the people of the sea, and consulting and talking about the races and their future.

The forum will be attended by Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai International Marine Club, where the club invited all captains and owners participating in the various heritage local races, which relate to the categories of ships and boats that compete in the activities and events of the sports season.

For its part, the Maritime Club is preparing to organize the second round of the 22-foot Dubai local sailing boat race within the framework of the race schedule for the current season, on Saturday in Jumeirah Beaches, and registration for participation has been opened through the club’s online portal until twelve o’clock on Friday afternoon, and then Approving and announcing the list of participating boats, which will compete in the upcoming race on Saturday.

And the competitions of the local Dubai Dhow Sailing Championship began last September with the opening of the season, and the race recorded at that time the participation of 43 boats with more than 200 future sailors on board, who competed for the titles of the junior categories under 16 years old and youth under 21 years old.