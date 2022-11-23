MEXICO CITY 23-Nov-2022.-The Mexico City International Airport (AICM) reported that some flights were affected due to the presence of a fog bank this morning.

It recommended users to check the status of their flights directly with the airline.

We recommend you read:

He also reported a technical failure in the Migration systems for the process of entering the country, for which They operate intermittently.

“The above makes it necessary to do this task manually and due to the high influx of passengers, entry is delayed.

“In collaboration between Migration’s national institutethe administration of AICM and the telephone and internet company Telmex, we are working to restore said system as soon as possible,” the airport said.