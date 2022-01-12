Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the pavilions of Russia and Greece in the global event Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness was briefed on the pavilion of the Russian Federation and its various sections, including future, cultural and industrial programs and projects that show Russia’s advanced capabilities, and presentations that adopt the concepts of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Then His Highness visited the pavilion of the State of Greece, which is located in the Sustainability Zone, where His Highness listened to an explanation of the exhibits in the pavilion, including the history of this country and its human history, and the aspirations of its leadership and people for a better future based on the concepts of industrial innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability in development projects.