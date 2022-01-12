American football



Amon-Ra St. Brown: Even the best “can’t intimidate me”



Dusseldorf American football player Amon-Ra St. Brown looks confidently into his first season in the NFL. He already has a winner in mind for the Super Bowl.







Football pro Amon-Ra St. Brown is self-confident after his strong season. “Even the best corners can’t intimidate me,” said the German-American in an interview with Sport1. The 22-year-old wide receiver is “very satisfied with his first season in the US professional league NFL. I played a lot and delivered well.”

The Detroit Lions professional emphasized: “2022 will definitely be even better than 2021. Guaranteed.” In his rookie season, St. Brown and his team only won three main round wins, but as the first professional with a German passport, he scored two touchdowns in the NFL and increased the record to six.

St. Brown and his older brother Equanimeous (25) are “very proud to have made it into the NFL. His experiences help me.” The game against his brother and the Green Bay Packers (37:30) “with our family in the stands gave us goose bumps. A great feeling.” In the battle for the NFL title, St. Brown taps his brother: “The Packers will face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. My family and I will be in the stadium celebrating the Packers victory with my brother.”

