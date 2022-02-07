Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, signed a memorandum of understanding between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Kingdom of Belgium related to strengthening cooperation in the areas of policing and combating crime, while the memorandum was signed by Annelies Verlinden, Minister of Interior, Institutional Reform and Renewal on the Belgian side. Democrat.

Abdullah Al-Marri, Salem Al-Shamsi and Sultan Al-Nuaimi

His Highness and the Belgian Minister exchanged, during their meeting at Expo 2020 in Dubai, on a number of topics of common interest, and stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, and the need to continue holding these joint meetings to develop and advance the relationship. The memorandum aims to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries, develop bilateral relations in the security and police fields, and exchange knowledge, experiences and best practices applied by the two countries in the police fields.

Part of the entourage

the audience

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, Major General Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, and a number of officers. On the Belgian side, it was attended by Peter Claes, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, Peter de Bucher, Director of International Police Cooperation for the Federal Police, and Anne Olders, Assistant Minister of Interior, Institutional Reform and Democratic Renewal.