Do you remember Battlefield 2042? If yes, you should have pleasant memories and the tiles for DICE continue to accumulate, leading the title to become a Cyberpunk 2077 in version 2.0. CD Project RED work not mentioned in the case, given that the new petition launched follows the model of the one launched for the former RPG action.

With Season 1 postponed to next summer and concrete updates slow to arrive, Battlefield 2042 is not doing well, making the few remaining players even more impatient. This is the text of the new petition, based on the unconditional refund request:

“EA’s release of Battlefield 2042 was a mockery of every customer who bought this video game for $ 70 due to EA’s false advertising of this video game“.

“Battlefield 2042 has cost consumers millions of dollars in damage and upset hundreds of thousands of customers around the world“.

“Many promises made at launch were not kept, and Battlefield 2042 was launched as unplayable according to many consumer reports. Even today, Battlefield 2042 has bugs that drastically change the game experience so much that it is considered a clearly unfinished version.“.

Most likely it will not lead to anything, but it is kind to see how for this chapter of the historic franchise there does not seem to be peace.

