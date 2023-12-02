Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, said that the United Arab Emirates shines with its solid unity.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Our Emirates shines with its solid unity, and it is moving with confidence and dignity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, in the heights of progress and development, drawing determination from the approach of the founding fathers and leaders, to rise towards new horizons of Integrated development and great civilizational achievements, inspired by the ambition of the wise leadership, the paths of creating the future with the light of science and the spirit of innovation, to move forward in what befits the Emirates, its history and its authentic values, from a global leadership position.”