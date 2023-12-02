Will DC video games all have to be canon? James Gunn gives a definitive answer

James Gunn he is the new creator of the cinematographic side A.D and also has a say in some collateral projects, such as videogame ones. While busy kicking off the “reboot” of the DC Universe, Gunn also commented on the possibility that the video games dedicated to the franchise are canons. The answer is: potentially yes.
In other words, there is no obligation for video games to be canon to the upcoming cinematic universe. Unfortunately, however, we do not know how the issue will be approached. We don’t know whether DC will actually try to make as many canon games as possible and, if so, whether developers will be able to choose whether to fit within the canon or give themselves as much freedom as possible.
The information comes from James Gunn himself who, via Threadsresponded with a simple “No” to a user’s question asking if it was a requirement for future games to fit into the DC canon.
A Marvel approach
It must be said that the DC approach is not particularly different from that Marvel. The games linked to Marvel characters are in fact never canonical with respect to the film saga and are never connected to each other (apart from direct sequels, of course).
Create canon video games it’s very complex because, unlike the film side, it’s not all in the hands of one company. It is not possible to ask different developers and publishers to create works taking into account what others have done. Among the upcoming Marvel games there is for example Marvel’s Wolverine, while among the DC games we find Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
