Will DC video games all have to be canon? James Gunn gives a definitive answer

James Gunn he is the new creator of the cinematographic side A.D and also has a say in some collateral projects, such as videogame ones. While busy kicking off the “reboot” of the DC Universe, Gunn also commented on the possibility that the video games dedicated to the franchise are canons. The answer is: potentially yes.

In other words, there is no obligation for video games to be canon to the upcoming cinematic universe. Unfortunately, however, we do not know how the issue will be approached. We don’t know whether DC will actually try to make as many canon games as possible and, if so, whether developers will be able to choose whether to fit within the canon or give themselves as much freedom as possible.

James Gunn via Thread

The information comes from James Gunn himself who, via Threadsresponded with a simple “No” to a user’s question asking if it was a requirement for future games to fit into the DC canon.