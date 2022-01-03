Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met yesterday in Abu Dhabi with Priti Patel, British Minister of the Interior.

During the meeting, they discussed the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, the UAE and Britain, in the police and security fields, and ways to advance these relations to higher levels.

The meeting was attended by Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE, Brigadier General Mohammed Hamid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of officers.