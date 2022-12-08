Said Palau was consulted for the recent recognition of his sister-in-law Flavia Laos after triumphing at the People’s Choice Awards by winning in the Latin influencer of the year category. “It is a symbol and reflection of everything that she has been working on. It’s good, they are the fruits of her work, ”she commented at the beginning.

Likewise, the model said that the success that the content creator is obtaining should be highlighted. “ Congratulate her and feel proud that a Peruvian is succeeding abroad, that she is being recognized. It has reached the Peruvian public and the Peruvian public, when you arrive, responds to you in the best way”, he added.