The relationship of Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palau He keeps his followers in suspense after the ampay that the reality boy starred in last weekend. This December 12, Magaly Medina issued a video, in which the model can be seen dancing compromisingly with a young woman at an electronic music event. Fabio Agostini came forward to defend his partner and denied any connection to the mysterious 23-year-old.

More images of the Said Palao ampay

Now, another clip has gone viral that would confirm that Melissa Byrne, the 23-year-old, did speak with Said Palao. “Very talkative, right? She is giving her number or it seems to me ”, can be read in the description of the multimedia content published by Samuel Suárez.

“This is what people sent me on social networks. Magaly has exclusive images of her and what we have seen, but this is what the ‘ratujas’ sent me, pending things. I looked and said that it doesn’t seem bad to me, but now mix it and put it together with the other images and it’s like that’s not right, “were the comments of Samuel Suárez.

Alejandra Baigorria: Ampay Said Palao!

On December 12, Magaly Medina issued a note about Said Palao. In this material you can see the model dancing sensually with a model named Melissa Byrne, taking advantage of Alejandra Baigorria’s trip to Miami, United States.

“If you have a girlfriend, you’re not grabbing another woman like that, what will Alejandra Baigorria think when she sees these images of her Said Palao,” said ‘Urraca’, very outraged by what was seen on her program.

Fabio Agostini comes out in defense of Said Palao after ampay

After the wave of criticism about an alleged infidelity, Fabio Agostini was present and had some statements to support Said Palao: “It’s nonsense, you can’t judge a person and make the load that they are doing to poor Said, because they grabbed him right over there and he said something in his ear for a second.”

Fabio Agostini makes a face for Said Palao. Photo: The Republic / Instagram / Said Palao

Alexandra Méndez also defends Said Palao

The Magaly Media production had the opportunity to talk with Alexandra Méndez, who accompanied Said Palao to the aforementioned event. The model also made a series of statements to defend her friend from criticism in networks.

“They are in nothing. It was something from that moment and that’s it. He went to sleep and that’s it. At that moment, nothing and then they separated and we left. She left with other people and we left together. Said was crazy that day, half drunk.”

Who is Melissa Byrne Gallo, the young woman who was protected by Said Palao?

Melissa Byrne Gallo is the 23-year-old girl with whom Said Palao was caught in suggestive scenes last weekend at an electronic music event. For the world of entertainment, Melissa is not a well-known character; However, her social networks suggest that she is a model.

With almost 12,000 followers on Instagram, the girl often posts photographic content from her various sessions. She is also known to be close to show business figures such as Macarena Gastaldo and Alexandra Méndez.