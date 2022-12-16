A few months have passed since the DLC of Cuphead known as The Delicious Last Course was released, this was a great event for all the fans who tried the original. And although it did not make much noise compared to the vanilla title, it seems that it has not done badly at all in terms of sales achieved.

Through the official account of Twitter of the franchise, the game developers shared a message confirming that they have sold more than 2 million copies of this long-awaited expansion. The same that logically has been distributed on different platforms, be it consoles, computer and even the version of Mac available in Steam.

Much to our amazement, we can announce that The Delicious Last Course has gone Double Platinum, selling 2 million copies across all platforms!! We are so grateful to everyone who joined Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure. Your support means the world to us. pic.twitter.com/nsfpSFiw4Z — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) December 13, 2022

It is worth commenting, that the recent launch of the game in physical format surely helped, so players surely bought one more copy of the title and that adds up if they compare it in Steam and some console To that is added, that this new DLC content had a great acceptance due to its new character and additional bosses.

Remember that Cuphead The Delicious Last Course Is available in PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Editor’s note: Personally I really enjoyed this extra content of the game, the only bad thing was finishing it in a couple of hours, the truth is, I would have paid about 20 dollars if at least two more islands were made. At least, we have the opportunity to buy the physical game.