Melissa Paredes Y Rodrigo Cuba are in the public eye after revealing details of their relationship before and after the ampay with Anthony Aranda; In addition, after the conciliation on the possession of his daughter, criticism of the couple soared on social networks and, faced with this, the footballer’s father, George Cuba, appeared in “Love and fire” to comment on this topic.

During an interview with “Amor y fuego”, Jorge Cuba commented on his son’s case and denied that his granddaughter Mía is affected by what happened. Likewise, he agrees that a professional should diagnose any change in attitude in the minor; However, he surprised the set by mentioning that Melissa Paredes’s lawyer and the psychologist with whom he works would have conspired against the soccer player.

What did Jorge Cuba say about Melissa Paredes’ team?

“All this theater that Melissa and her lawyer have been putting together, they have been putting together before and they have been preparing the tests. I do not want to say the name of the psychologist who is going to issue these tests because she is a psychologist who works hand in hand with the lawyer, but we are clear about who is looking to issue the certificates tailored to the client, “he said when declaring about the evidence that the model will present regarding the behavior of her granddaughter.

“If they are going to show the evidence, there are some psychologists who should be vetoed, but they are already airing what she thinks on a television channel and she always works hand in hand with that lawyer. We have it clear. This is how that lawyer works, ”she concluded.

Jorge Cuba denies accepting the proposal of Melissa Paredes

During the interview, Jorge Cuba announced his refusal regarding Melissa Paredes’ conciliation proposal:

“There will always be that equality of three and a half days. The will is on Rodrigo’s side, if she wants to change one day for another, yes, but we are not going to let her have the baby five days a week with her. Rodrigo would have to be a visiting father.”

Jorge Cuba assures that his granddaughter “is happy”

During this conversation, Rodrigo Cuba’s father shared his perspective on his granddaughter’s attitude towards members of her family and at school: “My granddaughter is happy. She doesn’t have any problems at school or with behavior, much less with her performance. We are going to have the support of the teachers and the school because the baby does not present any problem”.