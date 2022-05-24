The details of the new PSPlus they continue to emerge, as we are a few weeks away from being implemented in our region, and that is why more details of the classic games came to light. One of the doubts that arose the most was that of playing the titles without internet, a question that was already answered by the player herself. Sony in a post today.

Within the so-called guide for expansions of PSPlus the most frequently asked questions regarding the implementation were made known and one of the most requested was the one already mentioned a moment ago. before this Sony claims that downloaded games will be fully playable without internet, something that worried potential Sony customers.

There is only one detail, that the console must connect every seven days to the internet to verify that the person’s account is active, something that is done basically on every platform. Once this is done, they will be able to continue playing without having to worry about the connection.

This is a detail of DRM, since digital games need to be verified for a server to authorize access, that happens in nintendo xbox Y PlayStation on last generation consoles. The implementation has not liked the fans, because in PS3 Y Xbox 360 it was enough to buy the title to be able to access without any type of restrictions.

At the end of it all, the promise you made microsoft during his conference at the E3 2013 is becoming a reality, with more and more restrictions on every platform, and this is not only limited to Xbox. The PS plus It has always required users to verify themselves to play the titles they give away every month, so they should not be surprised by this implementation in the classics.

Via: PlayStation