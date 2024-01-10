The Mexican actor Adan Canto, known for US television series such as “Designated Survivor” and “The Cleaning Lady” and for the film “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, has died at the age of 42. The announcement of his death, which occurred on Tuesday 9 January, was given by her agent, Jennifer Allen, specifying that his death occurred due to appendix cancer. The diagnosis had not previously been made public.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed him were forever changed,” Allen said in a statement. “She will be greatly missed by many.” The actor was born on December 5, 1981 in Acuña, Mexico, where he began his career in 2007, before moving to Los Angeles in 2012. Canto made his US debut in the Fox thriller series “The Following” with Kevin Bacon in 2013 and appeared in the ABC sitcom “Mixology” (2014) and the drama “Blood & Oil” (2015).

Adan Canto played the vice president-elect in “Designated Survivor” alongside Kiefer Sutherland, who paid tribute to the actor on social media, calling him “a wonderful spirit.” Canto played Aaron Shore in the first two seasons of “Designated Survivor,” which aired on the ABC network in 2016 and '17 before being picked up by Netflix for a third and final season. In his message, Sutherland added: “As an actor, his desire to do well, to be great, and then to do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife Stephanie and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace.”

On TV Canto was also the protagonist of the Netflix series “Narcos” (2015) where he played the Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla and among his film credits there is the spy thriller “Agent Game” in 2022. On TV he also appeared in episodes of “Second Chance” (2016), “The Catch” (2016), and “The Hypnotist's Love Story” (2019).

Canto played gangster Arman Morales for two seasons in “The Cleaning Lady”: the Fox series is currently filming its third season but Canto was not involved due to his health. “He will always be our Arman,” Fox wrote on X. “Adan Canto, your memory will be cherished forever.” In a joint statement, Fox and Warner Bros Television described him as “a wonderful actor and a dear friend”. “Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, his range, his depth and his vulnerability,” the broadcasters said. “It is an unbearable loss and we are mourning along with his wife Stephanie, his children and their loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

In the “X-Men” saga film (2014), Canto played the mutant Sunspot and co-star Halle Berry then cast him in her film “Bruised” (2020). The actress and director wrote on Instagram: “I still don't have the words… but my dear and sweet friend Adan just got his wings. Forever, forever in my heart.” Stephanie Ann, Canto's wife, posted a photo of the couple, a passage from the Bible and the words: “Forever my darling Adan, see you soon.”

Italia Ricci, another “Designated Survivor” castmate, wrote on social media that she was “completely at a loss for words. Adan was the strongest person I knew, in every way, and I'm so angry at what he is success. No one deserved it less than this sweet, brilliant, kind and gentle man. I am so sorry to everyone who is grieving this devastating loss and I am heartbroken for his family. You will always be in my heart.” (by Paolo Martini)