Ukraine.- Workers digging among the debris from a building of apartments in Mariupol found 200 corpses in the basementsaid on Tuesday the ukrainian authoritiesas more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the world’s worst suffering in one war of 3 months

The bodies were decomposing and the stench hung over the neighborhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor. He did not say when they were discovered, but the sheer number of victims makes him one of the deadliest attacks of the war.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Moscow they try to take over. russian troops they intensified their efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities.

Mariupol was relentlessly pummeled during a nearly three-month siege that ended last week after some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters abandoned a steel plant where they had held out.

Russian forces they already controlled the rest of the city, where some 100,000 people remain out of a population of 450,000 before the warmany of them trapped during the siege with little food, water, heat or electricity.

At least 21,000 people were killed in the siege, according to Ukrainian authorities, who accused Russia of trying to cover up the horrors by bringing in mobile cremation teams and burying the dead in mass graves.

During the assault on MariupolRussian airstrikes hit a maternity hospital and a theater where civilians took refuge. An Associated Press investigation found that nearly 600 people were killed in the theater attack, double the number estimated by Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he accused the Russians of waging a “total war” and trying to inflict as much death and destruction on his country as possible.

Russian forces they have achieved “some localized successes” despite heavy Ukrainian resistance along entrenched positions, British military officials said.

We recommend you read:

Moscow troops they also seized the city of Svitlodarsk and raised the Russian flag there, Ukrainian media reported. Svitlodarsk is about 50 kilometers (31 mi) southeast of the strategically important city of Kramatorsk.