In the Final Six in Sassuolo the bianconeri win 2-1 and now they will challenge Roma. For the people of Bergamo, already knocked out in the extra time in the Italian Cup final, the goal from Cissé that would have qualified them is not enough

The final minutes were still fatal for Atalanta. As in the Italian Cup, when Fiorentina celebrated their recovery in Venice a month ago, in the match that opened the Final Six Scudetto it was Juventus who did the job. Bonatti’s team had only one result available, given the worst placement in the regular season, and with a paw in the 92nd minute of Cerri they earned (2-1) the semi-final on Friday at 18 against Roma, which the regular season closed it in first place. Tomorrow at 5 pm, again in Sassuolo (home to all the Final Six matches, except for the final scheduled at Mapei in Reggio Emilia), the other play-off between Cagliari and Sampdoria will designate Inter’s opponent. For Juve it is the second semifinal of his season, after the one they lost in the Youth League in Nyon against Benfica. With Roma, however, there is a precedent in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, with the Giallorossi who won on penalties in Vinovo. See also 10 footballers who return to LaLiga after spending time away

FORWARD THE JUVE – Under the eyes of many insiders, Juventus management and Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano, Atalanta had been one step away from taking the lead with Cissé, who arrived in January and already scored in Serie A in Bologna : the right hand of the Guinean, however, went to press against Senko’s goal post. On the other hand, Atalanta built the danger on their own, with a very risky back pass by Berto on which the goalkeeper Sassi missed the stop on his chest but was pardoned by the ball that came out just a little. After another scoring ball for Cissé, however, in the 47th minute another mistake by Berto sent Chibozo away into the open field, who only gave Mbangula a ball to push into the net.

CERRI WILL THINK ABOUT IT – After 12 ‘of the second half, Senko saved Juve’s goal on the conclusion of Renault. The Hungarian, however, could do nothing on the surgical left from the height of Cissé’s spot on an assist from Giovane, who gave Atalanta the equalizer that would have been enough for qualification. Bonatti, in the final, inserted Cerri and Hasa and, after a goal ball for Muharemovic, the striker born in Rome and also passed for Pescara in the 92nd minute hit a ball coming from the back and left-footed beat Sassi , unleashing the Juventus party. Atalanta, who lost the final against Empoli last year in Sassuolo, are already out. See also Sacchi: "I admire Pioli for the improvements, he gave Milan a style of play"

