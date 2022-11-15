It’s like being faced with something never seen before, because there has never been such a break in the middle of the season in the history of football. From direct experience I can say that whoever participates in the World Cup is squeezed like a lemon in the end: it would take them a long time to recover, because in matches of such importance everyone gives their soul and muscles are stripped.

Naples and Milan

—

Having said this, I try to side with the coaches: what to do in this period, how to work? One fact is certain: it’s a time that must be used to correct those errors that were highlighted in the first part of the season. Individual errors and collective errors. Let’s take the big four: Napoli, Milan, Juve and Inter. Who can benefit from this parking? Certainly Napoli and Milan, and I’ll explain why right away. They are the most generous teams, the ones that play the most European football, they run a lot and therefore spend a lot of energy. Napoli, in the last matches, I have seen less brilliant than usual. Against Udinese he scored three goals, then slowed down and conceded two in just a few minutes. This must be a signal to be grasped, and certainly Spalletti, who is a skilful coach, will not let the opportunity slip away. Napoli was the strongest, they enchanted in Italy and in Europe, but in football we must never forget the sociological aspect: the environment is not used to winning, so if they want to reach the great goal of the Scudetto they have the obligation to overcome this handicap as well. It’s a team, Spalletti’s, that doesn’t have a lot of experience and this too could be decisive. The important thing is that the group of players is mature, reliable and available: now is the time to put fuel in their legs, to demonstrate their professionalism and dedication to their work. Woe if someone believed they had arrived at port. Milan can benefit from this break because I’ve seen many Rossoneri tired and with their tongues out. But Pioli will have to be good at taking advantage of this period to find that team that allowed him to win the Scudetto last season. Milan must return to play with eleven elements in an active position both when attacking and when defending. Now, however, when the opponents have the ball, he always gives away two or three players who participate little. Pioli will try to correct this defect to recreate that compact and cohesive group, narrow and short, which can guarantee him pressing and speed of execution. He is an intelligent coach, he knows where to put his hands. We must hope that his boys will follow him with blind faith.