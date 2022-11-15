“Streamers of the world move away that I am going downhill and without brakes.” With this phrase Luis Enrique welcomed his new project as a streamer, “a crazy idea” that will start on November 18, once the Spanish team is already in Qatar to play the World Cup. In his first video -which already has almost 4 million views- the Spanish coach announced that during the Qatar 2022 World Cup he will perform live on various platforms to establish a “more direct, spontaneous and natural communication” for the followers of the Spanish team. .

«I record this video to announce that I have become a streamer. My intention is to stream while we are in Doha. We arrived on the 18th in the morning, so that same day I can start, “said a serious Luis Enrique, but without losing his sarcastic tone. The video was recorded from the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, where the 26 players he has selected for the Qatar World Cup gathered this Monday before leaving for Jordan this Tuesday, where they will play their only friendly before the World Cup event.

The Spanish coach explained the reasons that have encouraged him to carry out direct shows on Twicht and Instagram while the Spanish team participates in the World Cup in Qatar. “It’s an idea that starts in a crazy way but it can be interesting to start a direct relationship with fans who may be interested in information about the selection,” he said.

With the naturalness that characterizes him, Luis Enrique acknowledged between laughs that “to begin with, you see that I can only improve, because the lighting of the video is what it is, the micro is third division and the face is what it is”.

With this initiative, the Spanish coach intends “from a particular point of view, mine and that of my staff”, to establish a “more direct, unfiltered, spontaneous and natural communication that is interesting for everyone. With a lot of desire to live the atmosphere and the pressure of a World Cup ».