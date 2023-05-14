An evening of unforgettable memories. All in red and black colors. The second day of Milan Football Week was closed by a meeting on “The perfect team” or Milan in the era of Arrigo Sacchi and Frank Rijkaard. The coach from Fusignano and the Dutch midfielder, with our GB Olivero in the role of moderator, exalted the Milan fans present by making them experience an unforgettable (abundant) hour.

Frank tells

The former Ajax “all-rounder”, who had the… habit of deciding matches with heavy goals, answered questions in English, but was much applauded: “I knew that to leave the Sporting stadium Braida had to hide my contract of transfer, just signed, in my underwear. He was afraid of the fans who didn’t want me to be sold… When Ariedo told me about it, I laughed a lot. The decisive penalty against Red Star, in the match repeated for fog in Belgrade? It was a particular emotion to score him. The seventeen-year-old Cappellini had to shoot him and that boy from the Primavera was obviously very worried. I imagined what would happen, so I told Sacchi that I would kick him. It went well.” Then came the semi-final against Real Madrid and the 5-0 success in the second leg: “It was a great moment, an almost perfect evening. Almost because if I think of the perfect match, well that was Milan-Steaua: we were very strong and we felt it clearly. At the Camp Nou in Barcelona it was a domain. The secret of my goals in the important matches? I played for a great team. The goal against Benfica, in the second Champions League final (1989-90, ed), we had tried several times in training: it was a perfectly successful scheme. It was an honor to play in a formation coached by Sacchi and with great players like my team-mates. I returned to Ajax because I no longer believed I was from Milan. I met as an opponent: I was sad because I didn’t want to challenge them, but when you play a game, you want to win. And I did so. That match was special, a mix of feelings”. Rijkaard said goodbye to his coaching career a few years ago: “I quit early because I didn’t enjoy myself anymore, I no longer had motivation. Playing was easier than coaching… I’m grateful to have been part of the world of football: I admire this sport that I still love and I observe with pleasure because it is constantly evolving. The players are better prepared on a tactical and athletic level. Some matches are very beautiful”. Final on the Euro-derby and on the other semi-final of the Champions League: “Inter made an excellent impression on me as a team on Wednesday: they were more confident and their singles made the difference. If Milan have Leao on Tuesday, that will be all different because the Portuguese will transmit more conviction to his teammates. The mental aspect will have its importance and if the Nerazzurri think they have qualification in the pocket, who knows… The other semi-final? For me, City are the slight favorites, but I’m rooting for Ancelotti”.