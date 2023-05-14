Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

Can the band “Tvorchi” defend the title for Ukraine? The Kalush Orchestra scooped the ESC victory for Ukraine last year, but due to the war this year’s event will not take place in Kiev but in Liverpool. © Jessica Gow/Imago

Shortly before the ESC performance of the Ukrainian duo Tvorchi, their hometown was attacked by Russian missiles.

Ternopil – Just before Ukrainian duo Tvorchi performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, their hometown was attacked by Russian missiles. As the dpa reports, explosions shook the city of Ternopil in the west of the country. This was announced by the chairman of the regional council Mykhailo Holovko. The residents were asked by the authorities to go to shelters, nothing is initially known about the damage and victims.

Andrij Huzuljak and Jimoh Augustus Kehinde, who make up Tvochi, meanwhile sent a signal to the world in Liverpool. For this, they performed their song “Heart of Steel”, which was accompanied by an impressive stage setting and received a lot of applause.

ESC 2023: Ukraine musicians’ hometown attacked

In interviews, the musicians had previously said that winning was not a priority. Rather, they wanted to represent Ukraine in the best possible way.

The electronic duo Tvorchi was one of the favorites at the ESC, along with Sweden and Finland. In the Ukrainian preliminary round, it had prevailed as an outsider. “Heart Of Steel” is an R’n’B song devoid of any folk element. So far, the musicians have already released four albums.

ESC 2023: Explosions in hometown just before Tvorchi’s performance

The Ukraine had won the ESC last year and should therefore have been the host in 2023. Because of the war, England stepped in as runner-up. It remains to be seen whether Tvorchi already knew about the attack on their city when they performed. (jv with material from the dpa)