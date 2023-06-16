Sababa Security SpA, an Italian operator in the cybersecurity sector that provides an integrated and customized offer of managed products and services to protect the various IT and OT environments from cyber threats, has merged its business with HWG Srl, a company specialized in the supply of cybersecurity and consultancy services to support large and medium-sized organizations operating in various sectors. The two companies have joined forces to consolidate their position as leading Italian players in a rapidly growing market characterized by the strong demand for support from experts and professionals in the sector. The merger with HWG has led to the creation of a new operator at national and European level, able to cover strategic areas of cybersecurity, supporting and satisfying customers of all sizes and responding to every request from the market, combining change, innovation and improvement management efficiency and service quality. The new operator will be able to make use of one of the most referenced SOCs in Italy with active Italian and international clients and will be able to count on over 150 professionals present throughout the country and on 50 specialized SOC analysts on three levels.

Based on these advances, Sababa Security is determined to go further, setting itself the goal of consolidating its presence in the regions of central and southern Italy. In the light of this scenario, the company will inaugurate its new business unit in Rome on June 15th, which will have the aim of strengthening its positioning and bringing its offer, in a more organic way, to customers of companies in central Italy and southern. The inaugural event will also be an opportunity to officially present the new Directors of Central/Southern business development to Sababa Security partners Paolo Emiliani and Massimo Romagnoli who, with extensive and varied experience, will take care of extending the company’s activities to throughout Central and Southern Italy, providing global and effective visions, methodologies and approaches geared towards growth and forging new and important partnerships that will help increase the group’s turnover.

“We are proud of the goals that Sababa has achieved in just over three years and we are very pleased to inaugurate the new headquarters in Rome, which represents further proof of Sababa’s consolidation. This new challenge will allow us to bring the company’s added value to central-southern Italy as well, paying particular attention to the Rome area. As an Italian company that invests in skills in the territories where we have a widespread presence, we aim to contribute to the resilience of the country system, protecting companies and institutions throughout the country and exporting Italian excellence abroad”, commented Alessio Aceti , CEO of Sababa Security. “The new business unit in Rome, located in a highly strategic city, further strengthens the group, favoring new and important investments that will specifically affect the central-southern territory”, underlined Enrico Orlandi, Co-Founder and CEO of hwg extension.