Rye bread: what are its properties, benefits and possible contraindications

When we talk about bread, eating or not eating bread or which is healthier, the debate is open. And we can find as many arguments for and against whether its intake provides us with more or less benefits or contraindications. There are those who do not try it after certain hours and those who have completely ruled it out of their diet. But there are also many on the other side, those who cannot sit at the table without a good loaf of bread next to them.

He bread The oldest for which there is scientific evidence dates back more than 14,000 years, prior to agriculture. It was found in Jordan and its ingredients were cereals such as wild wheat, barley and oats, although it is not known if it was subjected to the fermentation process and it is likely that they were flatbreads. The history of bread is long, and although the number of recipes since its invention has grown almost infinitely, the best ways to prepare it are the most traditional and artisanal, with sourdough (ferment of flour and water without added yeast) and good flours.

The smell of good homemade bread kneaded by hand with patience and made with sourdough is unmistakable. They taste better, provide us with more nutrients and, in addition, they last longer in our pantry. Among them, rye bread is a variety that should not be lost sight of for its nutritional properties. Known as black bread, and with a much denser crumb, its origin dates back to the Paleolithic, in the region of Syria. It is a bread that lasts a long time, and proof of this is that the Roman legions included it in their food rations.





Although it is now one of the most appreciated breads, in ancient times it was considered a “poor man’s” bread. With a low gluten content, but very rich in fiber and protein, it is a very interesting recipe that is very well integrated, for example, with nuts such as walnuts or raisins. Its special flavor—with a taste between salty and bitter—requires accustoming the palate, but once made it becomes one of the most desired options for those who care about looking for the healthiest versions of each food.

Properties and benefits

The rye (Yesecale cereale L.) is the cereal with oldest food use. And its cultivation originated in Africa and Asia. It contains more protein, for example, than oats, rice and wheat. And it is very complete. These are some of its nutritional properties:

Although it contains gluten, its presence is less than in wheat.

It has a high contribution of complex carbohydrates, of slow absorption, such as pentoseswhich provide a viscous texture to the dough of this flour and help in the baking process

It contains little fat, but what it does have is of good quality. It is mostly polyunsaturated fat, with essential fatty acids such as omega-6 and in smaller quantities, omega-3as well as lecithin, which is beneficial for our circulatory system

The presence of fiber in rye bread is very high and even exceeds what we find available in oat breads.

In the vitamins and minerals section, those of group B, folic acid, zinc and selenium stand out.

One of the benefits of rye bread is that it helps prevent cardiovascular diseases and keep cholesterol at bay, which is due to its high fiber content. And thanks to its high content of good fats, it promotes correct levels of lipids in the blood. But their only benefits for the body are not:

It is a bread suitable for people who suffer from diabetes as it has a low glycemic index, but has a high fiber content.

Helps with gastritis and stomach pains. By containing mucilagehelps calm mucous membranes that may have been irritated

Regulates intestinal transit precisely due to its high presence of fiber and mucilage

Its zinc and selenium content makes it a suitable food to regulate our immune system. And omega-6 makes it an ally against inflammatory skin diseases such as eczema or psoriasis.

As it contains phytoestrogens, it is good in nutritional plans for the menopause stage, and it is also highly recommended for vegan or vegetarian diets because it is a very nutritious bread.

Contraindications

Rye bread is contraindicated first of all for those people who are allergic to this cereal. Although it is not very common, it can happen, and symptoms range from skin reactions, such as rashes or hives, to respiratory problems such as asthma or congestion, as well as abdominal pain, nausea or diarrhea, and gastrointestinal discomfort. Among the most worrying reactions could be anaphylaxis.

People diagnosed with celiac disease or gluten intolerance cannot consume rye bread either, since although in smaller quantities than wheat, rye contains this protein and its ingestion can cause damage to the intestine. For these people there are other flour options without any gluten such as buckwheat, rice or chickpea.