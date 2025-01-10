The historian Mikel Herrán (@PutoMikel on networks) visited the set of The Intermediate this Thursday to explain to Wyoming and its viewers that Elon Musk is not the first tycoon to try to “contaminate European politics with hoaxes and noise”.

The collaborator of the La Sexta program, in its section It’s all invented, chatted with the host about William Randolph Hearstthe man who inspired the protagonist of Citizen Kane.

The archaeologist explained Hearst “was a tabloid mogul a century ago who was very good at inventing news.

Wyoming and Mikel Herrán, in ‘El Intermedio’. ATRESMEDIA

“In fact, It had 28 large-circulation newspapers with more than 20 million readers.where he published what was good for him to fulfill his purposes,” noted the collaborator.

Another fact that Herrán revealed was that “Hearst also became obsessed with invading an island, in this case Cubaso that when the battleship Maine exploded in 1898, he was one of the first to publish that it was a Spanish attack.”

“But that’s not what happened, everything points to a failure of the fuel tank. Two months after misinformation, the United States declared war on Spain“he recalled.





However, it did not stop there, since Hearst was a congressman for the Democratic Party“and its tentacles reached the point of influencing the election of the vice president or the candidate for the White House.”

“With the Great Depression of the 1930s, Hearst attacked the president for providing unemployment benefitssomething that seemed little less than communist and anti-American,” said Herrán.





But it didn’t stop there, When Hitler came to power in Germany, Hearst called it a great success and he considered that Nazism was a great way to promote a slogan that he loved: America First.

“That became the nationalist cry of that time. In its newspapers there were writings by Alfred Rosenberg, the ideologist of Nazism, and Benito Mussolini himself. In fact, the magnate met with Hitler“concluded the Wyoming collaborator.