The long-distance confrontation between Ita and Ryanair it shows no sign of subsiding. The Irish airline once again goes down hard against the Italian rival born from the ashes of Alitalia, and does so through its CEO, Michael O’Leary, who first predicts that it will be “Lufthansa’s low cost airline”then talk about “Carrier that will burn public money like Alitalia”and finally suggests to the Pope to “Flying with Ryanair and not with Ita given the inadequacy of the latter”. The attack by Ryanair comes a few months after the Irish company itself predicted the Ita bankruptcy within 3-4 years.

The latest accusations made by Ryanair’s chief executive they will not find an answer from Ita. This was announced by the Italian airline itself, which explained that it prefers low profile to low cost. Not only that: the company has also announced that it will send O’Leary the Loyalty Card, the loyalty card of VIP passengers with which he can finally travel on Ita trying “The quality of its services in addition to the unmistakable ITA-liana welcome”. In short, the question and answer between the top management of the two companies continues: yesterday morning the CEO of Ryanair continued to tease Ita, calling it in more than one circumstance Alitalia as if to suggest a continuity between the two activities.

“Competition is welcome, from Ita as well as from the Alitalia brand. Each airport incentive is also available to all other carriers which, by entering, would grow the local market – added O’Leary himself, who, as Repubblica explains, spoke in the conference room of a Roman hotel – We simply marked the way: we went beyond Rome and Milan, and the approach paid off. Their problems are two: in the last 25 years, Alitalia has never presided over low cost and has never made a penny; and today Ita does not have the planes to conduct such operations“.