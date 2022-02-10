The drought of goals in Barcelona has been a complicated issue. The culé team suffered from it throughout the first half of the season, but with the inclusion of attacking signings in this winter market, the team has solved this, all accompanied by a style of play where the culés are now much more offensive .
This problem could end definitively in the summer with Barcelona’s dream signing: the arrival of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, Laporta’s priority signing. In any case, for this to turn out as the Blaugrana expect, the team is considering releasing three attacking players who are not convincing.
Sport informs that, together with the departure of Ousmane Dembélé, Barcelona is clear that it must give way to attacking people. The imminent sacrificed is Luuk de Jong, whose assignment ends and there is not the slightest intention of renewing him. Martin Braithwaite, for his part, has practically not played since he recovered from his injury and his departure is already a given. Finally, and the strongest of all, is the situation of the Dutchman Memphis Depay, the case that generates the most doubt, since he arrived with a level left over and has been fading little by little. If the Norwegian arrives, Depay will have to quickly find his new destination.
#attackers #leave #Barcelona #market #Dembélé
