The Municipality of Ruvo di Puglia (BA) and Edison Next, a company affiliated with the Edison Group, specialized in accompanying customers and territories in their transition towards decarbonisation and eco-sustainability, have formalized the launch of the energy and technological requalification works of the public lighting systems, as well as artistic and architectural lighting interventions on important symbolic elements of the city, and initiatives in the field of smart cities.

This project, with a planned duration of twenty years and a total value of over nine million euros, involves the conversion of more than 3,000 light points, out of a total of 3,469 in the city, through the installation of modern LED lighting fixtures . At the same time, the electrical and static safety measures of the public lighting infrastructure are planned, with the replacement of over 746 deteriorated or corroded supports and arms. Furthermore, 37 electrical panels will be replaced and brought into line with regulations, as well as the redevelopment of almost 28 kilometers of electrical lines.

Raffaele Bonardi, Business to Government Director of Edison Next, underlined the company’s continuous commitment to supporting municipal administrations in public lighting redevelopment projects, bringing significant benefits to Ruvo di Puglia both in terms of energy and environmental savings. He also highlighted the project’s approach, based on innovation, digitalisation and sustainability, but with particular attention to the valorisation of the artistic and architectural heritage of the historic centre, through targeted interventions on places such as the Concattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta and the Palazzo di City.

The Mayor of Ruvo di Puglia, Pasquale Chieco, expressed optimism regarding the new management of the service, underlining that Edison Next was selected from twelve high-level applications and is a prestigious partner with which they have established a constructive dialogue from the beginning . He also mentioned the activation of a toll-free number for reporting faults or problems, thus involving citizens in the management of the city. He underlined that efficient and intelligent public lighting leads to safer streets, the enhancement of the historical and architectural heritage and the overall beauty of the city.

The Municipality’s Councilor for Public Works and the Environment, Antonio Mazzone, highlighted two key aspects of the service: night-time safety for citizens and the significant contribution to the reduction of climate-changing gas emissions thanks to the modernization of the systems. He underlined how these efforts fit into the strategy of the Municipality of Ruvo di Puglia for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, the project includes significant interventions in the field of smart cities, including 100% remote control of light points, the installation of intelligent pedestrian crossings and power points for temporary events such as the “Artist’s Lights and Sounds”. Edison Next will also provide 100% green energy and energy management services for monitoring consumption via a dedicated portal.

The ambitious program should result in considerable annual energy savings of around 2,304,997 kWh and an estimated reduction of around 900 tonnes of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere.

Finally, to guarantee a more efficient service close to the community, a contact center service was created in collaboration with the Municipal Administration. This service operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and can be reached via a toll-free number (800 628 172) to report faults or malfunctions of public lighting systems.