Movies | “It’s not about you,” says Timothy Spall about acting after a successful 45-year career

British actress Timothy Spall announcing that his individual roles need never be praised. It’s just not relevant.

“You don’t want to hear that you acted wonderfully. They want to hear that the story worked wonderfully,” says Spall.

“That’s when you know that you supported the whole with your own merit. You did well what you were supposed to do.”

An actor’s job is to find a person. It is Spall’s most important thesis after 45 years of career.

“Even if you play a superhuman fairy-tale creature, your audience is made up of people, and they want to identify with the person,” the actor reflects.

“It’s not about you. You bring the character to life in such a way that your own work and effort is not visible. Actually, what happens between the actor and the audience” is like a big secret.

The now 66-year-old Spall, who has acted in both Harry Potter films and art dramas, visited Helsinki at the Love & Anarchy festival last week. It will be in cinemas on Friday Last shiftin which he plays a man in his nineties traveling by bus from the northern corner of Scotland to Cornwall’s Land’s End, literally across Britain.

“The last turn could be characterized as a review of the situation in Britain, but I think it tells about modern society as a whole,” says Spall.

“And it’s a very touching story, a nineties road movie. by David Lynch The Straight Story and by Alexander Payne Nebraska are among my favorite films.”

Their story is somewhat similar, Spall describes.

“The old man is actually dead, but he goes on the road and comes back to life.”

Timothy Spall studied retrograde for his role as a painter, and now he is holding his second exhibition.

For the big one Spall became familiar to the public on television in Finland as well Goodbye, baby! – series in the 1980s. Spall rose to the esteem of the film world Mike Leigh’s of the main actors of the films. Secrets and Lies won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1996, and in 2014 he was awarded Best Actor at Cannes for his direction of Leigh Mr. Turner.

When Spall names three roles from his career that still live in him, the painter of the Romantic era William Turner is one of them.

“Just because I did it for three years. I studied to be a painter. And now I’m already preparing for my second exhibition, which is really crazy,” Spall says and laughs.

Another role is Albert Pierrepoint, Britain’s Last Hangman. About him Pierrepoint has been seen in Finland only in DVD distribution.

“Jovial man and pub owner, who was an efficient killing machine in the service of the democratic system as a side job,” says Spall.

“What a contradiction. The most psychologically complex characters stay with you because you do the deepest thought work with them.”

The third character is also based on a real-life person. Spall played a Holocaust denier David Irving in drama Denial.

“Scorned people are fascinating,” says Spall.

“As an actor, I study the personality, not the situation and the opinions of others. I look at them from the inside.”

In the last one in turn, the simplicity of the story attracted me: the journey is the old man’s last task.

“I guess you can’t tell a more profound story than about a person at the end of his life trying to put the great tragedy of his youth to rest,” says Spall.

“Death and Reconciliation.”

Mr. Turner’s at the time, Spall was considering retirement in interviews. Now he laughs at the whole idea.

“I lied or I was delusional,” says Spall.

“This job shows when it’s time to retire,” the actor doesn’t do that himself.

You don’t want to get rid of your job as an actor, but sometimes role offers can end.

“But this is not a job, but a vocation and endless suffering. A life mission.”

Timothy Spall will be seen this year in Finland also in a new television series.

Ylen on TV1 in the reality show starting in November The Sixth Commandment in the series, he plays writer and English teacher Peter Farquhar, who is the victim of a murder.

The case of the deeply religious Farquhar received a lot of publicity in Britain. The murderer was her former student and lover.

The main writer of the series premiered on the BBC in the summer Sarah Phelps is also known among other things Peri-British scandal as the author of the series.