On the occasion of the National Day of the United States, on July 4, the Plaza de Las Ventas in Madrid hosted a celebration last Wednesday afternoon to commemorate the date that was attended by some 1,500 guests. The US Embassy was in charge of organizing the event, which this year is being held for the first time in the Madrid bullring. The guests attended for the 247th anniversary of the independence of the United States, which was lived with a festive atmosphere, a parade of marines and musical performances such as that of the Murcian Ruth Lorenzo.

With her powerful voice, the singer held the position of interpreting the American anthem, with a performance that left the attendees emotional and speechless. Accompanied on stage by the American ambassador and by four soldiers with flags, the Murcian woman lavished her torrent of voice before the eyes and ears of the guests who could not take their eyes off the performance. The singer has strong ties to the American country, since she lived from the age of 8 to 16 in the United States with her family.

During the celebration it was also possible to enjoy the music of the Sanpa Trio, one of the best ‘blues’ bands in Madrid, and the festive touches of ‘DJ La Fiebre’ to liven up the end of the party, along with some fireworks. But undoubtedly another of the highlights of the evening was the performance of David Bisbal, who sang some of his most famous songs at the celebration, such as the classic ‘Bulería’ or ‘Mi princesa’, dedicated to his daughter. .

The event was presided over by the US ambassador, Julissa Reynoso, who highlighted the friendship and relationship between her country and Spain, thanked the other ambassadors for their work and was even moved by Ruth Lorenzo’s interpretation, with whom she also had a friendly chat. at the reception of the guests. In addition, one of the most emotional moments of the event was the parade made by the Embassy’s marines with the ‘Semper Fidelis’ march.