The grouping Russkaya, by Ever Soncco, surprised his fans with a curious song. The song is viral and has around 19,000 reactions on the TikTok platform. What is it about? To the surprise of many, the unique song teaches adding to the rhythm of southern music. This was presented during a concert by the Puno group and made dozens of attendees dance.

“Classes with Ever Soncco,” the group titled the fun song. This shows the vocalist and owner of the group singing with great harmony the following: “Two and two are four, four and two are six, six and two are eight, eight and eight is sixteen.”

Users reacted to viral song

After the video was published, hundreds of fans reacted and made several comments about the viral song. Most of them did it in a very fun way and even dared to indicate that the topic encouraged them to learn more about mathematics.

“I’m going dancing this weekend with my students so they can learn mathematics”, “I’m finally going to learn to add”, “What’s the name of the song?”, “This makes me want to learn mathematics”, “This is how makes you want to study”, “The best way to learn mathematics”, “I enjoy this little song at every concert”, “This is how I learned to add”, “Another level”, “The cover of ‘La Granja de Zenón’ is missing”, TikTok users indicated.

Who is Ever Soncco?

Ever Soncco is the leader and vocalist of the group Russkaya. The artist is a native of the province of Azangaro, Puno, and had to fight a lot to achieve the fame it has today. When he was a child, his father was a musician in a band and told him that his dream was also to be an artist, but his father denied him this possibility for fear that he would take up drinking.

Ever became independent and worked in various jobs while still in school. After several years, she managed to form the group Russkaya, which has very popular songs, such as ‘I want to be your heart’.