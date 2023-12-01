Group 5 will celebrate the New Year 2024 in a big way. The northern cumbia group will make their fans vibrate with their best hits such as ‘Motor y Motivo’, ‘El Rhythm of My Heart’, ‘Eres Mi Bien’, ‘El Telefono’ and several more. This was also confirmed by Christian Yaipén, through his Instagram account, in which he revealed that the orchestra will also delight with salsa, merengue and even rock songs. HEREWe tell you all the details.

When will the Grupo 5 concert be for New Year 2024?

According to Grupo 5, the New Year’s concert It will be this Sunday, December 31st from 11:00 p.m. Likewise, interested parties will be able to separate their tickets now through the Teleticket platform.

The cost of each ticket ranges from S/59.40 to S/329 per person. Group tickets for 10 people were also available, with costs from S/2,754 to S/3,294.

Grupo 5 always surprises with guest artists in their shows. Photo: Group 5

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Yaipén dedicates an iconic song to Ricardo Gareca and asks him to return to Bicolor: “Relieve my agony”

Where will the Grupo 5 concert be for New Year 2024?

The staging of Group 5 It will take place at the Monsefú Estancia, in the city of Chiclayo, in Lambayeque. The show will last approximately four hours and will celebrate the New Year 2024.

“Enjoy the best New Year’s party at Estancia de Monsefú. Receive 2024 dancing with our super varied repertoire, salsa, merengue, rock and of course all our hits.

We are waiting for you! Happy 2024!” they mentioned on Instagram.

Group 5 announced concert. Photo: Group 5

How was the FREE Grupo 5 concert in Chiclayo?

The Republic came toThe Monsefu Estateand captured the moments in which the attendees chanted and danced to the songs immortalized by the so-called ‘Golden Group’.

What are the most listened to songs of Group 5?

‘Love returns’ ‘Engine and motive’ ‘The rhythm of my heart’ ‘Pure heart’ ‘Who heals’.

#Attention #Peru #Group #celebrate #Year #concert