Wednesday, April 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia’s ultimatum to Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Russian soldiers

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol

Photo:

Alexander Nemenov. AFP

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol

“Those who lay down their arms are guaranteed the preservation of life,” say Russian authorities.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russias #ultimatum #Ukrainian #forces #Mariupol #surrender

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 | Imola: with qualifying on Friday the news is frozen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.