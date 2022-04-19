Business justifies so many choices, and there is nothing unprecedented or scandalous. The introduction of the ‘sprint qualifying’ format (from this year only ‘sprint’) pursues commercial objectives, that is to increase interest on Saturdays and Fridays, to the advantage of event organizers and television share. Last year, to be honest, the three races on Saturday did not shift interest, it was the sporting duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen that did, but that’s another matter.

In 2021 the introduction of three weekends with the ‘sprint’ format for the teams was painless, as they were using 2020 cars updated in some components, projects with few upgrades and well tested. Having only sixty minutes of the FP1 session available to work on the cars was an obstacle to overcome without much trouble.

This year, however, the scenario is different, the teams are at the beginning of a new technical cycle and between updates and corrections, the activity in the offices is 24 hours a day. After the pre-season tests and the first three races held outside Europe, it is time for the teams to bring to the track the first substantial innovations resulting from the results that emerged in the initial stages, but the very first European race will propose the ‘sprint’ format, a an aspect that discouraged the teams from coming to Imola with great news.

It is not clear what led the FIA ​​and Liberty to include a ‘sprint’ on the calendar so early in the season, given that the need for the teams to grind kilometers for tests and checks was easily foreseeable.

Without the possibility of carrying out tests, the only possibility to evaluate a technical component on the track are the three free practice sessions during the race weekends, but the ‘sprint’ format reduces the possibility of technical evaluation to just 60 minutes of FP1 , a time that barely manages to be enough for the setup checks.

“There will be no big news at Imola – commented Mattia Binotto referring to the possibility that Ferrari will introduce developments on the F1-75 – it is not the right place. In free practice on Friday morning we will concentrate on preparing for qualifying, there is no time to do anything else ”.

Christian Horner is also on the same line: “There is not much time to evaluate a potential innovation mounted on the car, so you have to be very sure of what you put in the car. We will have a small evolution, not an important package, that will come later “.

The ‘virtual’ work that the teams carry out in the offices is reliable, but confirmation on the track is always needed, as demonstrated this year by the porpoising problem, absent in the wind tunnel but clearly visible on the circuit straights. So no one takes any risks, and at Imola we will see some updates on the single-seaters but not the ‘packages’ that were traditionally taken to the track in the first European race of the season. All this, of course, to the detriment of those who have to catch up.