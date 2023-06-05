The ministry said: The maneuvers come “according to the training plan for the military command and control staff of the Pacific Fleet forces, in the period from June 5 to 20, in the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan.”

The statement indicated that more than 60 Russian warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aircraft and more than 11,000 naval forces are participating in military exercises.

The ministry said that in the context of practical measures, the naval tactical groups, along with naval aviation, will search for and track imaginary enemy submarines, and conduct combat exercises on ground and air targets, including firing missiles and artillery, in addition to exercises related to logistical supplies for forces at sea. .