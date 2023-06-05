Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent weren’t drafted by any team when they reached NBA draft age. They stayed out of draft and they had to fight to make their way. This Sunday, those despised players have been decisive in surprising Denver, rebelling against the dictatorship of the Serbian Nikola Jokić (another undervalued player in his day) and equalizing the NBA final.

Miami’s win came after rallying from a 15-point Nuggets lead late in the second quarter. The difference was still 8 points in favor of the locals at the beginning of the last quarter in which the Heat have crushed their rivals with a 25-36 score.

The Nuggets had won nine straight games in their fourth in this year’s postseason. They won the three games they played in Denver against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the three against the Phoenix Suns and the two in the Western Conference final against the Los Angeles Lakers, plus the first game of the NBA final against the Heat. . At 9-0, they were just one game away from matching the all-time record shared by several teams. But they haven’t.

Miami is the team that nobody expected in this NBA final. During the regular season they lost more games than they won and qualified for the playoffs at the last moment of the playoffs. As the eighth seed in the East, they had to meet in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, favorites for the title, and they took them ahead with prodigious performances from their star, Jimmy play off Butler, nicknamed like that because he grows up at the moment of truth. They then eliminated the New York Knicks and in a dramatic Eastern Conference final they took revenge on the Boston Cetics, surprising again.

In this Sunday’s game, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the stars of the team, have added 21 points each, but the top scorer for Miami has been Vincent, with 23 points, and the contribution of Strus, Robinson and Martin has been vital in different phases of the match. Robinson, who had not made his debut, has scored 10 points in the last quarter. On the Nuggets, Jokić has had 41 points, but hasn’t been able to repeat one of his triple-doubles. Murray has been irregular and has stayed at 18. He missed the decisive last-second three-pointer that could have sent the game into overtime.

The aim from the 3-point line has decided the game. Miami has made 17 of 35 3-pointers attempted, while Denver has stayed at 11 of 28. And except for Adebayo and Zeller, who don’t even look at the basket from that distance, almost the entire team has contributed. Vincent has made 4 triples of 6 attempts; Strus, 4 of 10; Robinson and Lowry, 2 of 3; Butler, 2 of 5, Love, 2 of 6, and Martin, 1 of 2.

Miami has handed over the area, but the perimeter has remained. He has gritted his teeth on defense and has never given up, not even when Jokić seemed like an unstoppable cyclone.

Alternatives

The Miami players came out ready to surprise. Thanks to the aim of Max Strus from the line of 3 they escaped very early and gained an advantage of 11 points (10-21) with seven minutes left in the game. In the next 5 minutes, however, the locals managed a 13-5 run led by Jokić and Miami reached the end of the first quarter with only a 3-point lead.

In a game of alternatives, the second quarter was symmetrical: the complete opposite of the first. The inertia that the Nuggets had was maintained even in the first minutes, when Jokić was not on the court. Jamal Murray, who had gone scoreless in the first set, took over. Those from Denver got ahead for the first time and began to fly. They reached 50-35, with just over five minutes to go before the break. They had come back from 11 points and gained a 15 advantage. It seemed that they were going to solve the game on the fast track. But just as they reacted in the first quarter, the Miami team did so in the second, thanks above all to Gabe Vincent and Jimmy Butler, and in the last stretch they cut 9 points behind.

The first half of the game ended with a 57-51 in favor of the locals and with two marvelous assists from Jokić to Aaron Gordon, the most dazzling details of each quarter. In the first, a fake shot after a reverse turned into a alley oops. The second assist after controlling the ball with the palm of his hand left many speechless at the Ball Arena in Denver.

In the third quarter, those from Miami came out somewhat better and equalized at 66. Then, everyone seemed stuck except the Serbian center. Jokić had 18 of his team’s 26 points in that set. Thanks to that, the Nuggets prevailed 26-24 in the third quarter and the final was reached with an 83-75 score that left the game open, but that placed the locals as favorites.

Miami, however, rebelled at the beginning of the decisive stretch. In less than two minutes they had already taken the lead 86-85 thanks mainly to three triples. They extended the lead on the hand of four near-consecutive three-point plays, two of them by Jimmy Butler. Outside with triples, with a basket and an additional free throw or even with three free throws, the Heat advanced 3 for 3.

There were 3:39 minutes left and Miami led 95-107. However, Denver did not throw in the towel and with an 11-2 run left the game at a distance of just three points (106-109) with less than a minute to go. Adebayo made two free throws, Jokic scored again to leave the Nuggets within three, but Jamal Murray missed the final three-pointer.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.