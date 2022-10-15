“Kommersant”: the Russians were fined 85.7 million rubles under the article on discrediting the army

For discrediting the army, the Russians already owe the state 85.7 million rubles, writes “Kommersant” with reference to official judicial statistics for the first six months of this year.

In total, under the article on discrediting the army (20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses), Russian courts fined 2,504 people. There is also one sentence for fakes about the army (Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code). In June, the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow sentenced Alexei Gorinov, a municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district, to seven years in a penal colony. In total, 87 people are defendants under this article.

Stanislav Seleznev, senior partner of the Network Freedoms project, noted a sharp decline in cases of the rehabilitation of Nazism (Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code). But an increase of almost a quarter was recorded under Article 280 of the Criminal Code (“Public calls for a violent change in the constitutional order”), the number of sentences for justifying terrorism and demonstrating prohibited symbols is increasing.

Experts also note that the number of fines for unsanctioned rallies is significantly less than in the same period last year. Political scientist Konstantin Kalachev believes that this is happening against the backdrop of a mass exodus of protest leaders and a general tightening of legislation.

Of the ten criminal cases considered for spreading fakes about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces, the courts have not issued a single acquittal for the entire time, lawyer Pavel Chikov said in September.