The appointment with the Australian Grand Prix is ​​not positively approaching Enea Bastianini, at least as regards the qualifying on the Phillip Island circuit. The Gresini team driver, eliminated in Q1, will start from the 13th position also due to a misunderstanding occurred with Miguel Oliveira in the last bars of the first session. On the occasion of the final attempt valid for access to Q2, the Portuguese has hindered the 24-year-old from Rimini in his fastest lap, making him waste precious time at the entrance of turn 9.

Regarding qualifying, Bastianini commented on his performance as follows: “It didn’t go very well – commented the Gresini team rider – mostly because we didn’t make it to Q2 this morning, which was what we missed. I think the conditions have improved today, we were turning harder and there was less wind, but my situation remained almost unchanged, so I more or less the same problems as yesterday. In PL4 we certainly took a step, the one that would have served us in the morning. We certainly have to take another small leap forward to have a good race tomorrow ”.

Limited to the failed goal of Q2, Bastianini added further considerations also regarding tomorrow’s race: “First of all there was one yellow flag that I have not seenyou couldn’t see it at all, and secondly there was nothing – has explained – I went back to the pits angry for not having passed in Q2, but not knowing that there was also the yellow flag, otherwise I would not have pushed. Then I caught Miguel at turn 8 or 9, ed I lost a tenth. This race will be a problem with the tires; they wear out really quickly and the drop is quite early. Now let’s see to make the right choice and tomorrow we will have to understand something more: on the front it is quite clear, while on the rear we still have to choose ”.