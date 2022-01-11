The Russians have named the optimal amount of the desired monthly income, writes TASS citing research data from a popular recruiting and job search service.

According to analysts, on average, residents of the country want to receive 166 thousand rubles a month. “There are significant differences in the desired salaries for men and women. On average in the country, men would like to earn 187 thousand rubles, and women – 138 thousand rubles, ”the article says. In Moscow, men want to earn more than 200 thousand rubles a month, and women – 157 thousand. At the moment, the difference in preferences in earnings between men and women is 26 percent.

Earlier in January, the highest paid vacancies in Moscow were named. Some of the highest salaries were found for Java developers at Sberbank – 320 thousand rubles.