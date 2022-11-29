According to Russian women, in order to provide for a child under three years old, it will take an average of 1.37 million rubles. This is stated in the survey “Sber Insurance of Life” (available from “Izvestia”), which was attended by 9 thousand women aged 25-45 years. In 2022, the study was conducted for the first time.

“In the first years of life, a young family’s shopping list includes strollers, cribs, clothes, food, diapers, diapers. There may also be medical services: doctor’s appointments, vaccinations, massages, and in some cases, assistants – nannies, psychologists, early development specialists, ”explained Olga Monakhova, Executive Director of the Investments and Savings Division of Sberbank.

The estimate of 1.37 million rubles, or 38,000 a month, required for a child up to three years of age is very optimistic, Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the HSE Center for Business Research, believes. He stressed that the median salary in Russia (half of the population receives more than this amount, the other half – less) is about 32-33 thousand. The expert believes that the actual spending on children is much less than the named amounts.

Rosstat disclosed the median salary only in 2021. As follows from the most recent data of the service, which Izvestia got acquainted with, the average monthly salary of Russians in September amounted to 61.9 thousand rubles (before deducting personal income tax). This indicator varies significantly depending on the region: for example, in the Central Federal District, the average value is at the level of 74.2 thousand rubles, and, for example, in the North Caucasus – 35.2 thousand rubles.

