New York.- Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian envoys who participated in the negotiations with Moscow developed symptoms of a possible poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv last month, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing “sources familiar with the matter.”

The symptoms that appeared in the three cases They were red eyes, constant and annoying tearing and peeling of the skin of the hands and face, according to the newspaper, which attributes the possible attack to “radical elements in Moscow” who were trying to boycott these negotiations.

Despite these symptoms, their lives are not in danger and all of them are progressing positively.

Abramovich was traveling between Lviv, Moscow and other capitals in his mediation efforts between the Russian and Ukrainian governments, and although he met with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, the latter was not affected, as confirmed by his spokesman, quoted by the newspaper.

The sources pointed out that it was difficult to determine whether the possible poisoning it was caused by a chemical or biological agent, or if it was electromagnetic radiation.